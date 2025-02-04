NewHold Investment Corp. II Appoints Richard Shapiro to Board of Directors

NewHold Investment Corp. II, trading under the ticker symbol NHICU, recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report significant changes in its Board of Directors. The company announced the appointment of Richard Shapiro to its Board, effective February 3, 2025.

Get alerts:

Shapiro will be serving as a Class II director until the company’s 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. Additionally, he has been appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Board approved this appointment, ensuring that Shapiro meets the independence requirements under Rule 10A-3 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as well as the Nasdaq Stock Market’s regulations and the company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines.

Richard Shapiro brings with him a wealth of experience in public company investments and directorships. Currently serving as the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ridge Run Partners LLC, Shapiro has previously held roles at Millennium Management and Wexford Capital, among others. He is known for his expertise in equity investments and strategic financial management.

According to the filing, Shapiro’s appointment to the Audit Committee led to Kevin Charlton stepping down from that committee. However, Charlton will continue as a member of both the Compensation Committee and the Investment Committee of the Board.

The company outlined that Shapiro will be indemnified according to standard terms and will be covered under the company’s director and officer liability insurance policy. He will receive compensation as a non-employee director in line with the company’s policies, including an annual cash retainer and restricted stock units.

Shapiro was recommended by one of the company’s shareholders during an engagement campaign. There were no prior arrangements or understandings that led to his appointment to the Board, and he has no familial relationships with any executive officers or directors of the company.

In a related press release, dated February 4, 2025, NewHold Investment Corp. II officially announced Shapiro’s appointment to the Board of Directors. The company praised Shapiro’s extensive experience in investment management and expressed excitement over the valuable insights he will bring to boardroom discussions.

While Shapiro’s appointment brings changes to the Board structure, it underscores NewHold Investment Corp. II’s strategic approach to bolstering its leadership team with seasoned professionals capable of guiding the company through its growth trajectory.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NewHold Investment Corp. II’s 8K filing here.

About NewHold Investment Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

Read More