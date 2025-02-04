Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,080 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

