Newton One Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.