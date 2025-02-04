Newton One Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 8.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,549,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 324,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.