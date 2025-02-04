Newton One Investments LLC Purchases 311 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $405.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.16 and a 200-day moving average of $383.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

