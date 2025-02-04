Newton One Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 389 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EMR opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

