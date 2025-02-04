NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 418,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

