NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $5,384,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NIKE by 5,745.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

