Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trip.com Group worth $42,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 101.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

