Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.