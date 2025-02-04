Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 22,841 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

