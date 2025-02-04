Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $30,526,000. SEA comprises approximately 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.05% of SEA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SEA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SEA by 2,163.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $587,544,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $126.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.13 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

