Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Announces Earnings Results

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS NKRKY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

