Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.46. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

About Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

