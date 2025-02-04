Northern Lights Acquisition Reports Ms. Sundie Seefried’s Resignation as Co-Chief Executive Officer

Northern Lights Acquisition filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28, 2025, announcing the resignation of Ms. Sundie Seefried as co-Chief Executive Officer of SHF Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”). Ms. Seefried notified the board of directors of her intention to resign, effective February 28, 2025, and she will continue as a member of the Board.

The resignation of Ms. Seefried is stated not to be due to any disagreement with the Company or its operations. With her departure, Mr. Mendez will no longer hold the Co-CEO title and will become the sole Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

In accordance with the Regulation FD Disclosure, a press release announcing Ms. Seefried’s resignation has been included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference.

Following Ms. Seefried’s retirement, Terry Mendez, a business transformation expert, will be appointed as the new CEO of the Company. The transition period will involve Seefried serving as co-CEO, alongside Mendez. Furthermore, Seefried will remain on the Board of Directors post-transition.

Under Item 9.01, the Company disclosed Exhibit 99.1, which includes a detailed press release dated January 29, 2025, outlining the succession plan and strategic approach to the executive leadership transition. The press release highlights the commitment to leveraging Mendez’s expertise in business expansion and strategic advisory to enhance operations and shareholder value.

The document provides insight into the Company’s goal of maintaining long-term strategic growth and maximizing shareholder value amid changes in executive leadership. The Board’s determination to ensure a smooth transition and capitalize on market opportunities has been emphasized.

With these changes, the Company aims to continue its mission of providing essential banking and financial services to the regulated cannabis industry. Safe Harbor Financial, a subsidiary of SHF Holdings, Inc., continues to focus on innovation, growth, and operational continuity during this leadership transition.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

