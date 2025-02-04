Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $52,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,533,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after buying an additional 91,377 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,436.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

