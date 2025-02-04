Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Get Novartis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43. Novartis has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after purchasing an additional 296,890 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $30,063,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,225,000 after buying an additional 231,851 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,096,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,795,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.