NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.
NV Bekaert Company Profile
NV Bekaert SA engages in the provision of steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The Rubber Reinforcement Business unit develops, manufactures, and supplies steel tire cord and bead wire products and solutions for the tire sector.
