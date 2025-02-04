Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,326.33 ($16.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,340 ($16.67). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($16.42), with a volume of 6,799 shares.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,291.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,326.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of £463.22 million, a PE ratio of 984.96 and a beta of 0.96.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

