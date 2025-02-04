Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.730-0.740 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Susquehanna upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.55.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -266.32, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $473,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,227.08. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 913,168 shares of company stock worth $78,420,769. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

