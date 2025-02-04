Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

