Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,982. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

