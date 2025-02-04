OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40, Zacks reports. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.67%.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Cigna Misses EPS: What It Means for the Health Insurance Industry
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Saia Builds Value: Why Its Uptrend Is Set to Continue
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- T-Mobile: The Best Wireless Carrier Stock to Own Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.