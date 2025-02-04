OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40, Zacks reports. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.67%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

