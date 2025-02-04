Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONCY. Leede Financial lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ONCY stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

