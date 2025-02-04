One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,617,000 after buying an additional 2,721,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $137,900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sysco by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,719,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,666,000 after buying an additional 933,327 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 11.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,722,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

