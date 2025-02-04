One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
