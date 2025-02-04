One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 45,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EMR opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.