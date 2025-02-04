One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in MetLife by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 48,101.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 105,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.2 %

MET stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

