One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $242,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after acquiring an additional 73,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,506,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,367,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

