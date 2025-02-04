One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,475,000 after purchasing an additional 485,731 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

