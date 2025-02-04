Optas LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 2.1% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optas LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $2,861,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

