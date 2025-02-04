Optas LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 69,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 115,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

