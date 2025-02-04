Optas LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Optas LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USXF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.