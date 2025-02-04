Optas LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $16,556,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $247,635,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,967,157.74. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,153,753 shares of company stock worth $1,287,042,675 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

