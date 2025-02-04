Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,321 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 325,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.58. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $106.51 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

