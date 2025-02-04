O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.82.

ORLY stock traded up $21.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,316.06. The stock had a trading volume of 438,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,233.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,179.29. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

