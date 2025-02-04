Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.25. Oruka Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 16,258 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORKA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,013,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

