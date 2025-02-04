Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKAGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.25. Oruka Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 16,258 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORKA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,013,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

