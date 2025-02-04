Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.05 ($3.92) and traded as low as GBX 303.30 ($3.77). Panther Securities shares last traded at GBX 303.30 ($3.77), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Panther Securities Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of £52.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,582.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Panther Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.