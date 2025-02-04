Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 40,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$56.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

In other Pasofino Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Greenidge purchased 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$34,510.00. Corporate insiders own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

