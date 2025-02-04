Patron Partners LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,343.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,267.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,133.46 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.