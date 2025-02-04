Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,933,000 after buying an additional 679,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 837.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 629,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,884,000 after purchasing an additional 562,213 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,221.3% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 345,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 330,752 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,663,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 846,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

AVUS stock opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

