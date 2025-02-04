Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for 2.2% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,415,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.