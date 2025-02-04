Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,546 Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV)

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGV. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,610,000. M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

About Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

