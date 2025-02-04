Paycor HCM (PYCR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Paycor HCM to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $177.09 million for the quarter.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

