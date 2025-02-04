PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90. PayPal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.950-5.100 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. 58,110,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,618,966. PayPal has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.