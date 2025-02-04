Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Pearl Diver Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PDCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485. Pearl Diver Credit has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42.
Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile
