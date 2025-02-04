Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) fell 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 464.60 ($5.78). 527,841,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 26,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.29).

Pennon Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11,615.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 572.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 584.69.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152,500.00%.

(Get Free Report)

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

