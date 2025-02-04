Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 464.60 ($5.78). Approximately 527,841,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 26,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.29).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 572.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 584.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,615.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is -152,500.00%.

(Get Free Report)

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.