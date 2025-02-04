Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Down 20.8% – Here’s Why

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 464.60 ($5.78). 527,841,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 26,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.29).
Pennon Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 569.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 583.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,615.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.
Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
Pennon Group Company Profile
At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.
