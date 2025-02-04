Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Down 20.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) traded down 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 464.60 ($5.78). 527,841,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 26,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.29).

Pennon Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,615.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 569.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 583.41.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 14.69 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152,500.00%.

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

