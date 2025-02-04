Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Down 20.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) traded down 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 464.60 ($5.78). 527,841,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 26,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.29).
Pennon Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,615.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 569.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 583.41.
Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
Pennon Group Company Profile
At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.